IISc Bangalore open day on March 1

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will host its Open Day on Saturday, March 1 from 9 am to 5 pm.

The event, held as part of National Science Day and the birth anniversary of the institute’s founder, JN Tata, will enable students, citizens, experts and institutions to learn and engage with scientists, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

It will give citizens, experts, students, researchers, industry experts and other stakeholders the space to learn and know more of studies, findings, experiments and exhibitions. Live demonstrations will also be done in various fields to showcase the works of the faculty.

“Students and researchers will showcase their work along with new and exciting advances in science and engineering. Lectures, panel discussions, quizzes and competitions will also be held at departments and centres across the campus. E-rickshaws will also be available for easy commuting of visitors. Help desks will be located at several points,” said a release here on Wednesday, February 26.

Entry will be free of cost and does not mandate registration is not mandatory.

Educational and other institutions can register for the event by following the link: https://openday.iisc.ac.in/registration.php. For more details log onto https://openday.iisc.ac.in/.