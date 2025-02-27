Fearful & shocking: Bengaluru techie asks cab driver to switch on AC, what happens next will shock you

Harassment continued

The passenger with the username 'DoggyDog_World2025’ on Reddit reported this to Rapido, but his ordeal did not end there.

The driver with access to the man's phone number began harassing him with continuous calls and OTP messages every 15 minutes. Feeling threatened, the man decided to file a police complaint.



After receiving the complaint, the police contacted the driver, who claimed he was at the Rapido office and denied any wrongdoing. "Police warned him to stop harassing me and would call him once the complaint was filed at the station," the passenger reported. The driver insisted he had never even stepped out of the car, prompting the victim to hope that CCTV footage would expose the truth.



Rapido takes action

Rapido suspended the driver and assured the passenger that his number had been deleted from the driver’s phone. However, the OTP spam resumed shortly afterwards, raising concerns about the company’s ability to protect its users.



The passenger now questions Rapido’s security measures, particularly their failure to properly mask customer contact details. With the driver denied any allegations, the man hopes that CCTV footage will provide the evidence needed to hold him accountable.