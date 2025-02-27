Cuddalore gov't medical college students protest over course recognition

As many as 17 students pursuing a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy degree at Cuddalore Government Medical College and Hospital staged a protest on Wednesday, February 26, demanding official recognition for their course.

Raja Muthiah Medical College and Hospital, previously under Annamalai University, was taken over by the Tamil Nadu government and renamed Cuddalore Government Medical College and Hospital. The institution now functions under its new name, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In 2020, when the college was under Annamalai University’s administration, 17 students were admitted to the Bachelor of Occupational Therapy degree programme. Their course is set to conclude in May 2025.

The students had earlier raised concerns with the administration regarding the lack of official recognition for their course. The administration had assured them that efforts were being made to secure approval.

With only two months left for course completion and no recognition granted, the students staged a protest on the college premises on Wednesday. Holding placards, they raised slogans in front of the medical college hospital.

Upon receiving information, Medical College Superintendent N Junior Sundresh arrived at the scene and held discussions with the students. He assured them that the issue would be taken up with the registrar of Annamalai University. Following this assurance, the students dispersed, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to the media, the students said, "Our four-year degree programme requires approval from the Academic Council of Occupational Therapy in India (ACOT). Without this recognition, we are unable to secure employment in other hospitals or pursue higher education. We are facing severe difficulties due to this."