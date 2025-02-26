Telangana makes Telugu compulsory: Schools under CBSE, ICSE, IB must comply from 2025-26

Starting from the 2025-26 academic year, Telugu will be a mandatory subject for students in Classes I to X across all schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), International Baccalaureate (IB), and other board-affiliated institutions in Telangana.

This decision, as reported by IndiaTV, is implemented under the Telangana (Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Telugu in Schools) Act, 2018, which initially targeted government Zilla Parishad, mandal parishad, and aided schools.

The move was finalised during a recent meeting with CBSE officials, where it was decided that Telugu must be taught compulsorily to students in Classes IX and X in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and other board schools. An official government order has been issued, instructing the Director of School Education, Telangana, Hyderabad to take the necessary steps to ensure full compliance.

To aid in this transition, the state government has announced that the Vennela textbook, part of the Simple Telugu initiative, will be provided to students in CBSE and other boards. According to IndiaTV, this initiative aims to support non-Telugu-speaking students, including those from other states, in understanding the language more effectively.

The official notice states, "In the circumstances reported by the Director of School Education, Telangana, Hyderabad in the reference 2nd cited after examination of the proposal, the government, hereby accorded permission."

With this directive, all board-affiliated schools in Telangana are mandated to incorporate Telugu into their curriculum starting next academic year.