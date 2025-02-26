Steps to download 2025 RRB NTPC exam schedule | Details here

The examination schedules for the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and RRB NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) UG (undergraduate) and PG (postgraduate) examinations are expected to be announced soon on the official websites.



Interested candidates who wish to take the recruitment examination can check the exam dates on the official websites of regional RRBs when they are released. Additionally, the board is likely to share details like city information slips and admit card release dates.



Steps to download RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 are:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB

Step 2: Click on the NTPC UG or graduate-level exam date notification on the homepage

Step 3: Download the exam date PDF

Step 4: Check the exam dates

Step 5: Follow the live blog for the latest updates on UG, PG exam date sheet, hall ticket details and more.

Recruitment and selection process

For the NTPC exam, the RRB will select candidates through computer-based tests (CBTs) and computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable. Moreover, the board aims to fill 11,558 posts through this recruitment drive, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.



To recall, the application process for graduate-level began on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024. The registration process for undergraduate-level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.