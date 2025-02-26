"SSLC exams to be held strictly, no space for irregularities": Shivamogga ZP CEO

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (ZP CEO) Hemanth said that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) is a turning point for every student in his academic life.

Every student should try to give their best in SSLC and it is a stepping stone for higher education, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Hemanth participated in an SSLC preparation meeting held for students and parents at Durgigudi school and said that students have to score the best result in the coming SSLC exams and present it as a gift to teachers.

A nation can progress well only if the literacy rate develops every year. Hence, everyone should score well in SSLC and focus on getting higher education, he insisted.

Parents should never ask students to discontinue education after SSLC, but have to ask them to continue further. They should encourage them to get higher education and have to appreciate their achievements in academics without any fail, he added.

The ZP CEO said that education is very important in everyone's life. Parents have to keep this in mind and if their children have to grow well in life, they need to be educated, he added.

He said that when hardly a few weeks are left for SSLC exams, the students have to revise the lessons taught by teachers and have to discuss their doubts with teachers without any hesitation, he added.

Hemanth said that this year, SSLC exams will be held strictly, and no space will be given for any irregularities during the examination.

Shivamogga Block Education Officer (BEO) Ramesh said that students studying at government schools have acquired good positions in society. Hence, the parents have to stand in support of such students without any fail. They need to create a supportive environment for students at home and should never forget their responsibility, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Parents should instill confidence in students, he suggested.