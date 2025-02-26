RRB ALP CBT 2025 results announced

Today, February 26, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) declared the RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) computed-based test (CBT) 1 Result 2025 for the ALP recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared for the CBT-I can check their results on the official RRB website. The result list shows candidates bearing 15-digit roll numbers arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit).



Candidates can also view their results/scorecards by logging in to the RRB portal and duly entering their registration number and date of birth. This facility will be available from February 27, 2025, 3.00 pm onwards.



The Stage 1 Examination (Computer-Based Test-I) was conducted during the period from November 25, 2024, to November 29, 2024, by the RRBs for posts of ALP. Candidates who passed the exam will now appear for CBT-2.



“The 2nd Stage Examination (CBT-2) for posts of ALP against CEN No. 01/2024 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held on 19.03.2025 [March 19, 2025] and 20.03.2025 [March 20, 2025],” the authorities said in a press release, stated Livemint.



“All the shortlisted candidates shall be advised through Website/SMS/Email to download their City intimation advice to appear in the 2nd Stage CBT about 10 days prior to examination,” the notice added.



Further, it read that the candidature of all the qualified candidates for the second stage examination (CBT-2) is "purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled, at any stage of recruitment or thereafter in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished or any malpractice on part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB."



"It may be noted that merely calling a candidate for 2nd Stage Examination (CBT-2) does not entitle him/her in any way to an appointment in the Railways," the notice says.