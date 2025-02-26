NYU Stern collaborates with NYU Abu Dhabi | First MBA class launched

The Stern School of Business at NYU (New York University) Abu Dhabi, a collaboration between the NYU Stern School of Business (NYU Stern) and NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), announced its official inauguration. Through the collaboration, Stern at NYUAD graduates will earn a fully accredited MBA degree, jointly conferred by NYU Stern and NYU Abu Dhabi.

With 54 credits, Stern at NYUAD’s inaugural MBA programme matches the rigour of two-year MBA programmes while allowing students to complete their degree in just one year, in response to both student and market demands. Designed for early-career professionals, the programme equips graduates to capitalise on the region’s dynamic growth across private and public sectors, stated the press release, as per the Hindustan Times.



Programme details

The programme includes modules in Abu Dhabi and New York City, providing students with international exposure and drawing on industry expertise from prominent UAE and global business leaders. A key feature of the programme is its hands-on experiential projects with corporate partners, including Microsoft, Hub 71, ADGM, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, providing students with practical, real-world business experience, the Hindustan Times stated.

Fabio Piano, Interim Vice-Chancellor of NYUAD, said, “The opening of Stern at NYUAD is a pivotal milestone in NYU Abu Dhabi’s mission as a leader in global higher education, contributing to the UAE’s growth. Over the past 15 years, NYUAD has redefined academic excellence, and the launch of this programme signals our ambition for even greater achievements by broadening our academic offerings to include a world-class MBA. This programme will help fuel the knowledge economy of the UAE by preparing graduates to lead with purpose, innovation, and a global mindset, reflecting NYUAD’s enduring impact in the region and beyond."