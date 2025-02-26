Maharashtra: 15-year-old detained, parents arrested, shop demolished, over “anti-national” slogans during India-Pakistan match

A 15-year-old boy was detained, his parents arrested, and their scrap shop demolished by authorities in Malvan, Maharashtra, following allegations that the boy raised “anti-national” slogans during the India-Pakistan cricket match last Sunday, The Indian Express reports.

Sindhudurg Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Agrawal stated that a local resident, passing by the family’s house at around 9.30 pm, claimed to have heard the boy chanting such slogans.

According to the SP, the passerby and neighbours confronted the family, leading to a fight between both sides. Police were called to the scene, and based on a complaint filed by a local resident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

The minor was sent to an observation home, while his parents were arrested on Sunday, February 23, and placed in judicial custody. They have been charged under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The following day, a motorcycle rally was organised by local residents, demanding further action against the family, The Indian Express further reports. The family, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Malvan for the past 15 years.

Later, the Malvan municipal council demolished the family's scrap shop, citing lack of permission. A vehicle owned by them was also damaged in the process.

Nilesh Rane, MLA from the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and son of former Union Minister Narayan Rane, posted on X that the “scrap dealer made anti-India comments.” He stated, “For now we have destroyed his scrap business,” and thanked the Malvan municipal council and the police for their swift action.