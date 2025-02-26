Konaseema: 14 students fall ill after consuming ragi malt

Fourteen students of Jaggiraopet Mandal Parishad Primary School in Uppalaguptam mandal, Konaseema district, fell ill on Tuesday, February 25, after consuming ragi malt.

The students were initially taken to the S Yanam Primary Health Centre before being shifted to Amalapuram Area Hospital for better treatment. While seven students were discharged, the remaining seven are still undergoing treatment.

District Education Officer (DEO) Sheikh Saleem Basha inspected the school and inquired about the incident. According to the DEO, school cook-cum-helper Pulidindi Sujatha prepared the ragi malt at her home in the morning and brought it to the school. The students who consumed it around 10.30 am started experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea.

District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala and Joint Collector Nishanthi directed the DEO to remove the cook-cum-helper from duty for negligence.

In more news...

Konaseema District Joint Collector Nishanthi appreciated the Save the People Trust for providing Rs 10,000 towards the education of Saanam Revanth Naga Shanmukha, a Class V student at Narayana School in D Muppavaram village, Nidadavole mandal.

The trust representatives handed over the cheque to the student in the presence of the Joint Collector, who commended their initiative and expressed hope that the trust would continue supporting those in need.