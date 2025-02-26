JEE Main 2025 session 2 correction window opens tomorrow — Here's what you need to know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will activate the correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 on February 27. This facility is available to all candidates who registered for Session 2, including those who had previously applied for Session 1.

According to The Indian Express, applicants can make changes by logging in via the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For those who registered for both sessions, editable fields include course/paper selection, the medium of the question paper, state code of eligibility, examination cities, educational qualifications, gender, category, and fee payment.

However, candidates who only applied for Session 2 will have fewer modification options, including changes to their name, parental details, state code of eligibility, date of birth, and signature.

What can be edited?

For candidates who applied for both Session 1 and Session 2: Major changes allowed include modifying the selected course, exam city, category, and personal details such as gender. Candidates may also adjust educational qualifications and pay any additional fees required due to modifications.

For candidates who applied only for Session 2: Editable fields include name, parental details, date of birth, PwD (Persons with Disabilities) status, exam city, and the medium of examination.

What cannot be changed?

A few details are locked and cannot be modified under any circumstances. As per The Indian Express, these include the registered mobile number, email address, permanent and present addresses, emergency contact details, and uploaded photographs.

How to make corrections?

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in Log in using the application number and password Click on the “Correction Window” link Make necessary modifications in allowed fields Review and submit the corrected application Download the confirmation page for reference

Candidates are advised to review their changes carefully before submission, as this correction facility will be available only for a limited period.