Infosys offers hikes ranging from 5% to 8%, exceptional performers get up to 12%

India’s third-largest Information technology (IT) services company, Infosys, began implementing wage hikes on February 24. According to sources, the salary hikes ranged from 5 per cent to 8 per cent. Additionally, exceptional performers received salary hikes of about 10-12 per cent, reported Moneycontrol.



The Bengaluru-based company classifies performance into four categories: outstanding, commendable, met expectations, and needs improvement. Salary hikes have been rolled out to employees in band JL6 and below, effective from April 1.



On February 12, Moneycontrol reported that Infosys will issue salary hike letters to its employees by the end of February. The average increase is expected to be 5 to 8 per cent.

On January 16, the services giant announced that it would roll out 6-8 per cent annual salary hikes for its employees in India starting in January 2025. The hikes were planned in phases, with the second phase beginning in April 2025.



In FY25, most top IT companies, except Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), delayed wage hike cycles, which usually happen earlier in the fiscal year.



As per sources, the company will offer allowances and other benefits to employees in the taxable income bracket to compensate for the lower salary increments.

It may be noted that Infosys employs over 3.23 lakh professionals and last implemented salary hikes in November 2023.