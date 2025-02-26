IDBI Bank invites applications for Junior Assistant Manager posts

IDBI Bank has invited applications for Junior Assistant Manager posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 650 posts in the organisation, stated the Hindustan Times.



The registration process begins on March 1 and will end on March 12, 2025. IDBI Bank invites applications from young, dynamic graduates for a one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) comprising six months of classroom studies at the respective campus, a two-month internship, and four months of on-the-job training (OJT) at IDBI Bank’s branches, offices, and centres.



The eligibility criteria for the posts are:

- Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

- The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 25 years, that is, a candidate must have been born not earlier than March 1, 2000, and not later than March 1, 2005 (both dates inclusive).

The application fee is Rs 1,050/- for all other category candidates and Rs 250/- for SC/ST/PWD (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Persons with Disabilities) candidates (only intimation charges). The payment can be made by using debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, or mobile wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

The selection process will comprise an online test followed by a personal interview of the candidates who have qualified for the online test. The online test will be objective. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score.