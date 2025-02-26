DU student and teacher walk the ramp, then break into dance — video stuns the internet

The video begins with the pair strutting down the ramp with grace, to the tune of Om Shanti Om. Suddenly, the background score shifts to Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche, prompting the duo to seamlessly transition into a dynamic dance routine.

The crowd erupted in applause, and social media quickly buzzed with admiration. Comments such as "Superb coordination and energetic!" and "Looking so elegant, so beautiful. Just like wowww" flooded in, highlighting the widespread appeal of the performance.

India Today further notes that some viewers were intrigued by the teacher’s identity, marveling at how naturally the two blended their styles.

The performance not only showcased their rhythm but also underscored the fun and evolving dynamics between students and educators, proving that sometimes, the best classroom moments happen outside of class. Sometimes, even on stage.