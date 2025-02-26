Debt, despair, and death: Kerala youth slaughters five relatives before turning himself in

In a chilling incident, a 23-year-old man went on a rampage in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, killing five of his relatives across three locations before turning himself in to the police. The accused, identified as Affan, also attempted to murder his mother, Shemi, who remains in critical condition in the ICU.

As reported by The Times of India, Affan claimed financial distress led him to commit the crime, stating that his family had refused to help clear his mounting debts after his business in a Gulf country collapsed. However, authorities remain sceptical of his explanation and are examining his call records to check for possible drug use or other underlying factors.

The violent spree unfolded on the evening of February 24. Around 3.00 pm, Affan first killed his 88-year-old grandmother, Salma Beevi, at her residence in Pangode. He then travelled approximately 16 km to SN Puram near Koonanvenga, where he murdered his paternal uncle, Abdul Latheef (58), and his aunt, Shahida Beevi (54). Finally, he returned to his home in Perumala near Pullampara, where he attacked his younger brother Afzan (14), his girlfriend Farshana (19), and his mother.

According to The Times of India, after the murders, Affan took an autorickshaw to the Venjaramoodu police station and surrendered. He later claimed to have ingested rat poison, but medical examinations found no evidence of poisoning. His younger brother Afzan and mother had returned to Kerala with him after their father, Rahim, suffered business losses abroad.

The police are continuing their investigation into the case, looking into Affan’s mental state and any other possible motives behind the killings.