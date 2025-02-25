Udupi: Special residential training for SSLC students needing academic support

To enhance the academic performance of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students requiring additional support, the district education department in Udupi has planned a special week-long residential training programme.

This initiative aims to provide intensive coaching and guidance to students who need support in key subjects based on their preparation for the exam.

As the SSLC final examination will be held from March 21 to April 4, officials in the education department have planned to commence this from March 6 starting with Karkala block, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Last year, Udupi district secured the first position in the state in SSLC results, and officials are keen on retaining this top rank.

In 2023 it was in 18th position and in 2022 it was in 12th position in the state.

In all, 14,153 students will be writing the SSLC examination in the district this year. They are from 271 schools.

Last year, the Udupi district registered 94 per cent in SSLC results.

Officials from the education department said that students will be selected for the training based on their performance in the preparatory examinations. The objective is to help them build confidence ahead of the final SSLC examinations.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Ganapathi K said that residential training will take place at a government hostel. He said that home visits by officers and teachers will provide valuable insights into students' challenges.

"Some students struggle due to an unfavourable learning environment homes. Our goal is to provide them with a conducive space for studying and encourage parental support. The home visits by officials, including me, ensure that parents are responsible towards education. Since individual attention may not always be possible in regular classrooms, this residential course will help them achieve passing marks in all subjects'' he added. All Block Education Officers (BEOs) in the district have been directed to implement this initiative.

Last year, a similar 10-day programme was conducted at a hostel, he informed. Last year, the mock test was also held in the district, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

This had helped several students to forgo examination fear. This year too, a mock test will be conducted in all examination centres in the district on March 14. Balakrishna, nodal officer for the SSLC examination from the education department, said that the district has to better its position by at least one per cent compared to last year's 94 per cent in the SSLC results.

Residential training is one step in that direction, he added.