TSBIE releases hall tickets for 2025 intermediate public exams; download now

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released hall tickets for the first and second-year Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) 2025 on its official website. This was stated in a report by The Indian Express.



Students who have registered for the TS IPE board exams can collect their hall tickets from their respective schools. School authorities are responsible for downloading the hall tickets from the official TSBIE website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. It is mandatory for students to ensure that their admit card carries the official stamp of the concerned school.



The 2025 Telangana Intermediate Board exams are scheduled to take place from March 6 to March 25, with exams conducted daily from 9 am to 12 pm. Once downloaded, schools must print the admit cards, affix the official stamp, and have them signed by the headmaster or principal. Hall tickets will be available under the “Paid Status Admit Card” section for candidates whose payment has been successfully confirmed.



To download the hall ticket, visit the official TSBIE website at https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Cards” section. A login page will appear where students must enter their credentials and submit the details. The hall ticket will then be displayed on the screen.



If any discrepancies are found in the admit card, schools must promptly notify the board for corrections before the exams commence. Corrections can be made online via the “Application Correction” link by paying the required fee. Approval from the Divisional Board is mandatory for the changes to take effect.



Last year, the TS Inter second-year overall pass percentage was 64.19%, with results announced on April 24. Once this year’s results are declared, students can access their scorecards by entering details such as admit card ID number, school ID, date of birth, and captcha code on the official website.