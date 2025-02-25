SPPU introduces MA programme exploring Chhatrapati Shivaji’s leadership and governance

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is set to introduce a new postgraduate programme titled Vision and Nation Building, focusing on the leadership and governance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The course, commencing in the academic year 2025-26, was announced on the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha ruler, Hindustan Times reports.

Designed as a two-year Master of Arts (MA) course, it will explore Shivaji Maharaj’s role in shaping Indian polity and his influence on nation-building. As reported by Hindustan Times, students will study his military strategies, administrative reforms, and policies related to national security.

The curriculum will also cover the socio-political landscape of the 17th-century Deccan region and his efforts in establishing a self-reliant governance model.

Speaking about the course, Suresh Gosavi, Vice-Chancellor of SPPU, highlighted its objective of revisiting Shivaji Maharaj’s leadership principles. “This course aims to explore the leadership perspective of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who inspired people to break free from the mindset of servitude and contribute to nation-building,” he said.

The programme will delve into his strategic approach to governance and the long-term impact of his policies on India's administrative framework. By offering this course, SPPU seeks to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of how historical governance models can inform modern policy-making and leadership.