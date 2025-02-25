Skill training to be introduced in gov't schools from next academic year: Karnataka Minister

The Government of Karnataka plans to introduce skill-based training in all government schools from Classes VIII to VII, alongside regular academic activities, starting from the next academic year, School Education and Literacy Minister S Madhu Bangarappa said.

Speaking after inaugurating a job fair jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Skill Development and Livelihood Department and District Guarantee Schemes Implementing Authority at the Acharya Tulsi National College of Commerce (ATNC) Shivamogga on Monday, February 24, Madhu said early exposure to skill-based education would help students build expertise, secure jobs, and lead self-sufficient lives, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"Job fairs held at the taluk level attract fewer employers. To improve participation, district-level job fairs will be organised from the next academic year, and free transportation will be provided for registered job seekers from rural and urban areas," he said.

He said that the current job fair saw participation from more than 45 companies, including those from neighbouring districts.

Job seekers were given the opportunity to select preferred employers and register online. The event also provided information on entrepreneurship skills, personality development, time management, communication skills, market research, banking, and loan options.

Madhu noted that participation in the job fair exceeded expectations. He also highlighted the Yuva Nidhi Guarantee Scheme, which has provided Rs 11 crore in financial assistance to 5,544 registered students in the district without intermediaries.

The state has allocated Rs 53,000 crore for the implementation of various guarantee schemes, which he said have helped accelerate development programmes, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) SN Channabasappa, who presided over the event, welcomed the government's initiative to integrate skill-based training into education, calling it a much-needed move for today's youth. He said ensuring employment opportunities for young people is the government's responsibility.