RRB RPF Constable admit card release expected this week as March 2 exam nears

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are set to release admit cards for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable recruitment examination (CEN RPF 02/2024) this week. According to the Hindustan Times, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets four days before their scheduled exam date through the official RRB websites. The exam is set to begin on March 2, 2025.

As per the exam schedule, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RPF Constable recruitment will be conducted from March 2 to March 20. Candidates will have 90 minutes to answer 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,208 Constable vacancies. There will be a negative marking scheme, with one-third of a mark deducted for each incorrect answer, while unattempted questions will not impact the final score.

RRBs have already issued exam city intimation slips and mock tests for candidates. The Hindustan Times reports that qualifying marks for the exam are set at 35% for unreserved, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Class – Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) candidates, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates require 30% to pass.

Candidates who clear the CBT will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document verification (DV). To ensure authenticity, all candidates must undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric verification before entering the examination hall and bring either their original Aadhaar card or a printout of their e-Aadhaar.

Further details are available on the official RRB websites.