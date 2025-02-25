NEET PG cut-off slashed again: Qualifying percentile dropped to 5 for all categories

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 cut-off has been further reduced to the 5th percentile across all categories, as per an official announcement by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

This revision comes in the wake of the stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling 2024, paving the way for another round of admissions, Careers360 reports.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to open new counselling rounds to accommodate aspirants who now qualify under the revised cut-off. This marks the second reduction in recent months — earlier, in January, the MCC had lowered the NEET PG cut-off to 15 percentile for General category candidates and 10 percentile for reserved categories.

The decision follows a Delhi High Court directive, issued after a petition by NEET PG aspirants seeking a reduction in the qualifying percentile. Additionally, the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN) had urged Union Health Minister JP Nadda to intervene, arguing that unfilled postgraduate medical seats contribute to resource shortages in the healthcare system, as per Careers360.

An official notice from NBEMS stated, “In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 06.01.2025 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India vide its letters No. U. 12021/05/2024-MEC dated 20th February 2025, the minimum qualifying percentile for NEET-PG 2024 have been reduced as follows.”

This latest cut-off reduction is expected to significantly impact postgraduate medical admissions, offering a fresh opportunity to candidates who previously fell short of the required percentile.