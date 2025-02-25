NEET PG 2024 transparency case drags on with no end in sight as SC delays hearing again

The Supreme Court was set to finally hear the long-pending transparency case on National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 today, after repeated postponements leaving aspirants frustrated.

The case, Ishika Jain vs National Board of Examinations (NBE), questions the NBE’s refusal to release question papers, answer keys, and details of the normalisation process.

Initially meant for final disposal on November 26, 2024, the case has been repeatedly deferred — to December 3, 2024; January 7, 2025; January 8, 2025; January 15, 2025; January 28, 2025; and now, February 25, 2025.

As reported by The Medical Bulletin, the matter is listed before a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih. However, given the case’s history of rescheduling, it remains unclear whether today’s hearing will finally provide the long-awaited clarity or lead to yet another postponement.

Adding to the legal entanglement, another related case, National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences vs Dr Abhishek Shukla & Others, The State of Madhya Pradesh, and Director of Medical Education, has also been pending before the Supreme Court as a Special Leave Petition (SLP).

In the last hearing on January 29, 2025, the petitioner’s senior counsel sought two additional weeks to file a rejoinder affidavit, a request that was granted. However, since then, no further updates have been published on the Supreme Court’s official website, The Medical Bulletin reports.

With aspirants still in the dark and no clear resolution in sight, the delays continue to fuel uncertainty over NEET PG 2024’s transparency.