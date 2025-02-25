National Fellowship OBC scholars face research crisis as fellowship delays stretch to nine months

Indian research scholars under the National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC) are grappling with severe financial strain as their fellowship disbursements have been delayed for the past seven to nine months. This prolonged delay has pushed scholars into distress, jeopardising their research progress and raising serious concerns about the government's commitment to higher education and research funding.

Dr Sudheer Paul, General Secretary of the All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA), expressed frustration over the bureaucratic delays. “Earlier, we used to receive our fellowships regularly, either monthly or at least in combined payments every two to three months. Now, the disbursement has been stalled for nearly nine months, showing a clear lack of interest in R&D (Research & Development),” he said.

The delay in fellowships has left thousands of scholars struggling to cover their basic expenses, including accommodation, food, and research materials. Many scholars heavily depend on these fellowships to sustain their academic careers, and the current financial uncertainty is forcing some to reconsider their research paths.

Adding to the woes, Dr Paul highlighted another alarming issue — the fate of the Radhakrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship. “The applications for the fellowship were submitted nearly a year and a half ago, yet the results have not been declared. This raises serious questions about the authorities' approach towards research funding in India,” Dr Paul informed.

The discontent among scholars is escalating, and AIRSA has been continuously engaging with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and other concerned departments. However, their repeated inquiries have yielded only vague assurances.

“Each time we reach out, we are told that the process is ongoing and that the funds will be released soon. But months have passed, and nothing has changed,” Dr Paul stated.

With no concrete resolution in sight, the scholars are preparing to take to the streets. AIRSA is planning for regional protests across different states, culminating in a national protest in Delhi by early March, if the authorities fail to address their demands.

“This issue is now out of hand. If the government continues to ignore our demands, we will have no option but to protest,” warned Dr Paul. The association is also reaching out to state representatives for their support, aiming to amplify their concerns on a broader political platform.

The fellowship crisis has reignited discussions on the government’s overall investment in R&D. Many scholars and academics believe that inadequate budget allocation for higher education and research discourages innovation, raising concerns about the future of research and researchers in India.