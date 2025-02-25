Miranda House initiates legal action against Ziddi Girls creators

In response to the portrayal of Miranda House in the Ziddi Girls trailer, the college administration has lodged a police complaint and issued a legal notice to the web series' producers. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.



Incident overview

The forthcoming web series Ziddi Girls is set in a fictional institution named Matilda House, abbreviated as MH within the show. Filming took place at Delhi University's Miranda House, commonly known as MH, under the direction of alumna Shonali Bose. The initial trailer faced criticism from college officials, the student union, and alumni, who described it as a "defamatory and inaccurate representation of the college."



Producers' response

The original trailer features a voiceover stating, "Aaj MH mein padhai nahi, porn chalta hai." (Nowadays, at MH, it's not about studies. It is about porn)

In reaction to the backlash, the producers released a subsequent trailer accompanied by a disclaimer: "This series is a work of fiction. It's based on a fictional institution and characters. It's not intended to defame any person, organisation or educational institution. Viewer's discretion is advised."



College's stance

Despite acknowledging the second trailer as more "balanced," college authorities insist on the removal of the initial contentious trailer and request an immediate preview of the series before its public release. They have formally communicated three primary demands to the director and producer:



1. Removal of the objectionable trailer.

2. Cessation of the use of the acronym MH for the fictional institution.

3. Provision of an urgent preview of the series before its release.



The college asserts that the producers have issued a new, more balanced trailer; however, the original objectionable trailer remains accessible. Additionally, there has been no response regarding the other concerns raised by the institution. Consequently, the college felt compelled to file a police complaint and dispatch a legal notice addressing these issues.



This development has prompted Miranda House to reevaluate and establish stricter policies concerning future film shoots on campus to prevent similar incidents.