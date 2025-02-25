Medical exam scam surfaces in Bihar: Leaked papers, managed centres, and more

A major exam scam has surfaced in Bihar, exposing how MBBS and postgraduate (PG) medical students allegedly paid hefty sums to secure leaked question papers and managed exam centres. This was revealed in an exclusive report by Dainik Bhaskar.
At the centre of the controversy is Aryabhatta University, with evidence suggesting an organised network facilitating cheating in medical exams.
What happened?
The scandal came to light through a 45-page WhatsApp chat which revealed that over 100 students from various medical colleges, including Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Shree Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), and Bettiah, were part of a group named Special Examination 2024, which coordinated the malpractice.
Under this, students allegedly pooled funds to “manage” exam centres, ensuring favourable conditions.
Not just this, Either the question papers were provided in advance, or students were allowed to write answers without restrictions at the exam centre, the Dainik Bhaskar report revealed.
The cost of this illegal arrangement was steep — Rs 33,000 for one subject, Rs 63,000 for two, and Rs 83,000 for three.
How did it come to the surface?
The first major clue to this operation surfaced on January 7, when a fire broke out in Chanakya Hostel at Aryabhatta University.
The room that caught fire reportedly belonged to Dr Ajay, a key figure in the scam. The next day, during an inspection of his room, authorities discovered liquor bottles, stacks of cash, OMR sheets from Aryabhatta University, and even NEET-PG admit cards, added the report.
Dr Ajay allegedly ran an elaborate operation, deceiving students with promises of securing their exams in exchange for money. His name also appears in the WhatsApp chat, where he is seen pressuring students to clear their dues.
The Patna Police have taken note of the allegations and are investigating the evidence.
However, Aryabhatta University has denied any wrongdoing. Dr Rajiv Ranjan, Controller of Examinations, told Dainik Bhaskar, “The viral WhatsApp chat is with the police, not us. The police should investigate it. We have not received any such chat. If we receive any, the university will also conduct an inquiry. The allegation of taking money and giving away the centre is baseless.”
Despite these denials, the growing body of evidence — including financial transactions, leaked exam papers, and confessions in the WhatsApp chat — has caused concerns among the medical community.