Khammam: Student union protests high fees at Narayana College

Demanding action against corporate institutions charging exorbitant fees, Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) members staged a protest in front of Narayana College in Khammam on Monday, February 24.

PDSU State Secretary N Venkatesh and District President T Laxman claimed that educational institutions across the state are completely commercialised and run only for profit.

They alleged that sub-campuses are being run by colleges without minimum facilities or qualified teachers. They questioned whether authorities have turned a blind eye to classrooms operating in sheds without proper drinking water, washrooms or fans, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The protesters also condemned the practice of schools engaging in pre-admission campaigns before the end of the academic year.

They demanded that the government immediately set up a fee structure with the involvement of education officials and parents and appoint parent representatives in every private and corporate institution to prevent pre-admissions.

A private polytechnic diploma college management forced students to pay fees; several students joined diploma courses on a fee reimbursement scheme. Now they are struggle, when management tightened to pay fee Rs 25,000.

The government issued a Government Order (GO) to collect fees from students, management showed the GO to them, and parents lamented, stated a report by The New Indian Express.