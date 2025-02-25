Karnataka: Transport department crackdown on school buses flouting rules, 65 vehicles seized

As many as 65 school buses and other vehicles were seized and 231 cases were booked by the transport department for various violations.

A team of 11 Regional Transport Officials was set up and they carried out raids against school buses that were operating without fitness certificates, insurance, permits and other valid documents, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Monday morning, February 24, over 500 vehicles carrying children to schools were inspected. Of this, the officials from the transport department found that many were operating by flouting rules.

“We were getting complaints from the general public that the school buses and vehicles used to carry children to the schools were driving rashly, were not following any traffic rules and the condition of the vehicles were not in good condition. Based on this, the raids were carried out and the ones who did not follow the laid down rules were seized and slapped with cases,” said a transport official.

Majority of the cases were booked by the KR Puram Regional Transport Office (RTO) with 39 cases, followed by Bengaluru Central RTO with 36 cases and Bengaluru North RTO with 29 cases, according to a report by The New Indian Express.