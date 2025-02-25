Karimnagar: College forces students to pay Rs 25,000 for writing exams

A private polytechnic diploma college has been forcing students who joined the diploma course under the fee reimbursement scheme to pay Rs 25,000 for writing the semester examinations. The students, along with their parents, met district Collector Pamela Satpathy and submitted their representation at the Prajavani Programme here on Monday, February 24, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

They told the collector that the college management was demanding Rs 25,000 from each student who took the admission under the scheme.

The students have been struggling for last week and no classes are conducted for them.

A free spectacles distribution programme was organised at Smt Kandukuri Rajyalakshmi Government Women's Degree College, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh, under the aegis of the college principal, Dr P Raghava Kumari. The programme was conducted in collaboration with the District Blindness Control Society, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A free eye check-ups were provided to students, and 59 students with vision impairment received free spectacles. The eye check-ups were conducted by Dr ES Prasanna Kumar, a government-appointed eye specialist from the District Blindness Control Society.

Principal, Dr K Raghava Kumari, expressed her gratitude to the government and the District Program Officer for their support in providing free spectacles to the students. She said this initiative aims to promote eye health and education among students, and the college is committed to providing a supportive environment for its students' overall well-being