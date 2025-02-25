JKSSB announces final results for Supervisor posts

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has officially published the final result for the recruitment of Supervisors as per Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2023, dated December 8, 2023.

Candidates who participated in the selection process are now able to view the final result on the official website, jkssb.nic.in. As reported by Scroll, this recruitment drive was conducted to fill 186 Supervisor posts.

Candidates are advised to visit jkssb.nic.in and follow the outlined procedure to access the final result. The process involves clicking on the “final result” link found on the homepage. Once the result is displayed, each candidate should carefully verify their application details as provided in the final result.

After confirming the information, it is recommended that candidates download the final result and take a printout for future reference. This printed copy may be useful for any further verification or subsequent steps.

According to Scroll, candidates who have successfully completed all stages of the selection process should keep an eye on any additional instructions or clarifications issued by JKSSB. In the event of any discrepancies or if further information is required, candidates are encouraged to consult the official notification or contact the board directly.

Maintaining regular visits to the website is suggested to stay updated with any further communications from JKSSB. For additional updates and detailed instructions, candidates should continue to check jkssb.nic.in.