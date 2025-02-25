Hospitality industry: Post-COVID trends
How can hospitality businesses leverage Sommet Education’s expertise to stay ahead of digital transformation trends?
Our programmes train students and teams to use digital tools effectively, helping them streamline operations and free up time for meaningful customer interactions.
By mastering data analytics, and smart automation, employees can enhance guest experiences while improving efficiency. Businesses can adapt, innovate, and lead in the digital era.
Post-COVID we saw a lot of buzz around travel, for obvious reasons. Could you please highlight a few current trends for us from the industry?
The post-COVID travel boom has intensified the hospitality industry’s talent shortage, making it harder to find and retain skilled professionals. Businesses are focusing on upskilling, reskilling, and improving work conditions to attract talent while also leveraging technology and automation.
At the same time, experience-driven travel is raising guest expectations, increasing the need for highly trained teams. To stay competitive, investing in hospitality education and leadership development is now more crucial than ever.