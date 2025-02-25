GATE 2025 answer key: Expected release date and how to download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 anytime soon.
While an official announcement regarding the exact date and time is still awaited, sources suggest that candidates can expect it on or after February 26, 2025.
Once published, the answer key and individual response sheets will be accessible on the official GATE 2025 website – gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Candidates can use these resources to compare their responses and estimate their potential scores. Additionally, IIT Roorkee will open an objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies they find in the provisional answer key.
Follow these steps to access the answer key and response sheet once they are available:
1. Go to the official exam website – gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
2. Locate and click on the designated link for the GATE 2025 answer key on the homepage.
3. Enter your Enrollment ID or Email ID, followed by your password and the security captcha.
4. Once logged in, find and download both the provisional answer key and your response sheet.
5. Compare your recorded responses with the official key to estimate your expected score.
Objection process for GATE 2025 answer key
After the release of the provisional answer key, IIT Roorkee will provide a limited timeframe for candidates to submit objections.
Those wishing to challenge any answers must provide valid evidence to support their claims. Once all objections are reviewed, the final answer key will be published alongside the GATE 2025 results.
GATE 2025 overview
GATE 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.
This national-level examination is widely recognised for admission into master’s and doctoral programmes in engineering, science, technology, architecture, and humanities. Additionally, GATE scores are considered for employment in select public sector organisations.
The GATE scorecard remains valid for three years from the date of result declaration.
Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates on the answer key release and objection submission process.