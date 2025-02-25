Coimbatore: Five college students arrested by police for growing ganja in room

Five private college students in Coimbatore were arrested by the police during the surprise raid conducted on Sunday, February 23, after the students were found growing ganja plants in their room. Police have seized the cultivated cannabis plants from the students.

In Coimbatore city and district areas, the police department personnel have been conducting surprise raids to prevent the sale and use of drugs by college students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As part of the drive, the police personnel held an inspection of the college students' rooms in the Kuniyamuthur area on Sunday.

During the raid, the police found out that drugs were being sold through passed-out students staying in the students' rooms. Subsequently, this raid is now being conducted at regular intervals.

Thus, on Sunday, around 20 police officers led by three inspectors conducted raids in the areas around PK Pudur and under Kuniyamuthur police limit area from 5.30 am to 9.00 am in the morning.

At that time, it was found that cannabis was being grown in flower pots and corrugated boxes in a hostel room. Following this, five students namely Vishnu (19), Anirudh (19), Dhanush (19), Abhinav Krishna (19) from Kozhikode, Kerala, along with Kalaivanan (21) from Ariyalur, who were staying in that room, were arrested, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The police also confiscated around 24 ganja plants that were grown in the flower pots by the students. Kuniyamuthur Police have filed a case and are further investigating.