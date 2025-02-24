“Work-life balance every employee’s right”, says KITU in call for mass gathering on March 9

The Karnataka IT/ITeS (Information Technology/Information Technology Enabled Services) Employees Union (KITU) has issued a clarion call for a mass gathering of all those employed in the IT/ITeS sector in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on March 9, 2025, to demand better working conditions.

The gathering, with the rallying slogan “A healthy work-life balance is every employee’s right,” aims to raise awareness of the plight of software employees in the city dubbed India’s Silicon Valley.

This call comes at a time when debates on work-life balance have polarised India Inc, where corporate leaders like Narayana Murthy, Co-founder of software services giant Infosys and SN Subramanian, Chairman & Managing Director of multinational conglomerate L&T (Larsen & Toubro) decrying the concept and pushing for increases working hours, and workers pushing back against their remarks.

In its pamphlet announcing the gathering, KITU flagged the following issues posing a problem to IT employees’ work-life balance:

The Karnataka Government’s proposal to implement a 14-hour workday by amending the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act The exemption given by the Karnataka Government to IT/ITeS companies in the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, which guarantees clear employment terms, job security, fair disciplinary procedures, legal protection and proper grievance redressal to employees Underrepresentation, underpayment and discrimination of women in the workplace

The union began campaigning for the gathering in January, raising awareness for it through sticking posters, organising rallies and on-ground interactions with the people of Bengaluru.