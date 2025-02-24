Srirangapatna: Woman donates water purifier to gov't school from Gruha Lakshmi scheme savings

A woman donated a water purifier to a government school in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, from the money received from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme by the state government.

Vijayalakshmi, a housewife, has donated a reverse osmosis water purifier unit worth Rs 50,000 to the government higher primary school in Baburayanakoppal in Srirangapatna taluk, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"As I had served as a teacher in a school, when the head teacher Sitaram requested the support, I decided to provide a water purifier to ensure that children drink safe water. I had saved around Rs 30,000 from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme amount which I receive every month. With the Shakti scheme, I am not spending money for travelling in the bus. So with all the savings, I donated the water purifier to the school in my village," she said.

Vijayalakshmi's husband Ranganath, who is the priest of the Gunja Narasimha Swamy Temple, expressed delight at his wife's social concern. "We live a simple life by spending less money for our livelihood. My wife used to save money which she received from the schemes. When the teachers requested, we decided to support them," he said.

The teachers and students of the school thanked the couple for their support. School teacher Vanajakshi said that the water purifier has helped over 200 students who are studying in the school as they were drinking tap water, according to a report by The New Indian Express.