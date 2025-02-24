Shaping hospitality leadership, one course at a time
What role does mentorship from Sommet Education’s global network play in shaping hospitality leadership?
The unique combination of geographical span, world-class institutions, and industry partnerships makes Sommet Education the go-to source for top-tier professionals, fueling the entire hospitality ecosystem with highly skilled, future-ready talent.
With 400 programmes across undergraduate, graduate, and technical training, we educate 20,000 students and learners from 100 nationalities in 10 countries, offering courses on over 20 campuses and cutting-edge online platforms.
Thanks to our global reach, industry-focused curriculum, and strong network of 60,000 alumni, we don’t just educate talent — we shape the next generation of hospitality leaders who drive excellence across the sector.
How can executive education from Glion and Les Roches help hospitality professionals build agile leadership skills?
With Sommet Education Business Solutions, companies get direct access to a network of 300 top educators — including PhD professors, world-champion chefs, and seasoned industry experts.
This means businesses can now leverage the expertise of our elite hospitality schools to develop and elevate their teams.
Our institutions have a long history of shaping world-class hospitality leaders, known for delivering exceptional customer experiences through flawless service and highly refined skills. These hospitality skills — customer service, problem-solving, and effective communication — aren’t just for hotels. They’re highly transferable and can add value across industries like retail, healthcare, and corporate environments.