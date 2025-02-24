RPSC releases final RAS 2024-25 answer key as vacancies increase to 1,096

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final answer key for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Prelims 2024-25, held on February 2, from 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm.

As reported by The Indian Express, candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key on the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

Of the 6.75 lakh registered candidates, 3.75 lakh appeared for the exam. However, 1,680 candidates were disqualified under Examination Instruction Point No 11, which states that leaving more than 10 per cent of the questions unanswered — or over 15 questions — renders a candidate ineligible.

Meanwhile, the commission has also revised the total vacancies for the RAS 2024 recruitment. Initially, RPSC had announced 733 vacancies, but the revised count now stands at 1,096.

As per The Indian Express, the updated classification includes 428 posts in state services and 668 in subordinate services. The official notice specifies that a corrigendum (21/2024-25) has been issued with category-wise details.

How to check the final answer key:

Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the relevant answer key link on the homepage

Download the PDF and check the correct answers listed against the respective questions

Save a copy for reference

For further updates and official notifications, candidates are advised to check the RPSC website regularly.