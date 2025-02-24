Pre-primary schools must register with education department from 2025-26: Minister Pankaj Bhoyar

Many of these institutions impose arbitrary fees, and many pre-primary schools are being established across the state. To address this, the Minister of State for Education, Pankaj Bhoyar, announced that starting from the academic year 2025-26, all such schools will be required to register with the school's Education department. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Bhoyar clarified, “Permission from the government or education department is not required to start a pre-primary school. However, information about such schools must be available with the local education officer. For this, the registration of schools will be made mandatory. Work is underway to formulate a law regarding the fees these schools can charge. Once this law is enacted, the registration of pre-primary schools with the school education department will be compulsory. The state government intends to implement this from the academic year 2025-26.”



He further emphasised the importance of transparency in the education sector, particularly in pre-primary education, where fee structures remain unregulated. The proposed registration requirement aims to create a more organised and accountable system while ensuring that schools operate within a defined regulatory framework.



Additionally, Bhoyar encouraged public participation in shaping educational policies.

“If there is any information or suggestions regarding the implementation of Central or state government initiatives in schools, the same should be submitted to the government. Good suggestions will certainly be considered. The state government is striving to bring positive changes in the education system through collective efforts,” he stated.



This move by the state government reflects its commitment to improving the education system by introducing regulatory measures and seeking collaborative efforts to enhance its effectiveness.