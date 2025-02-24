PM Modi’s board exam mantra: No stress, only success!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 119th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, extended his best wishes to students preparing for their Board exams. He urged them to approach the exams with a stress-free mindset and a positive outlook.

“These are the times of Board exams. I extend my best wishes to my young friends and the exam warriors for upcoming exams. Approach your papers with a positive spirit, without any stress,” he said, as reported by ANI.

The prime minister also discussed Pariksha Pe Charcha, his annual initiative aimed at helping students cope with exam pressure. He noted that this year’s edition introduced a new format, featuring eight expert-led episodes covering topics such as exam preparation, mental well-being, and nutrition.

“Additionally, previous toppers also shared insights and experiences with everyone,” he added.

Beyond academic concerns, PM Modi also emphasised wildlife conservation, recognising the deep cultural and historical ties India shares with its fauna. Citing examples from different parts of the country, he spoke of tribal traditions that worship animals, such as Bagheshur in Central India, Waghoba in Maharashtra, and Bonbibi in the Sundarbans.

Highlighting conservation efforts, he praised Karnataka’s Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve, where the Soliga tribal community has played a significant role in protecting tigers, thereby minimising human-animal conflict.

Similarly, he acknowledged the efforts of local communities in Gujarat in safeguarding the Asiatic lion population in Gir.

“India’s incredible wildlife diversity is also something to admire,” he said, pointing out that tigers dominate central, eastern, and southern India, while rhinos thrive in the Northeast. The prime minister noted that due to dedicated conservation efforts, the populations of tigers, leopards, rhinos, and swamp deer have significantly increased.

He also shared the story of Anuradha Rao, known as The Deer Woman, whose lifelong dedication to wildlife protection in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has earned widespread admiration. “For the past three decades, she has made it her mission to protect deer and peacocks,” he said.

PM Modi concluded by urging the public to support individuals working towards wildlife conservation, as reported by ANI.