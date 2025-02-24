NTA unveils new CUET-UG 2025 portal: Exams slated for May; registration opening soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced an updated website for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025, accessible at https://cuet.nta.nic.in. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.

This platform will serve as the central hub for all pertinent information, including application forms, admit cards, results, and other essential updates related to the CUET-UG 2025 examination. Prospective candidates are encouraged to regularly consult this site to stay informed about the latest developments.



According to media sources, the registration process for the upcoming exams, scheduled for May and June, is anticipated to commence shortly. Reflecting on the previous year's timeline, where CUET 2024 registrations began in late February, it is projected that the CUET 2025 application link will become active in the first week of March this year.



CUET UG 2025: Application procedure

Upon the initiation of the registration process, applicants can adhere to the following steps to submit their applications for CUET-UG 2025:



1. Access the official website: Navigate to https://cuet.nta.nic.in.



2. Initiate registration: Click on the "CUET UG 2025 registration" link displayed on the homepage.



3. Create an account: Provide the necessary details as prompted to generate your login credentials.



4. Complete the application form: Use your credentials to log in and accurately fill out the application form with all required information.



5. Submit application fee: Proceed to pay the applicable fee through the available payment methods.



6. Finalise and save: Submit the completed application form and download the confirmation page for your records.



Overview of CUET UG

The CUET-UG serves as a unified entrance examination for students seeking admission into undergraduate (UG) programmes across participating central and other universities throughout India.

This centralised test offers a streamlined pathway for candidates aiming to enrol in various UG courses. In the 2024 session, the exam witnessed the registration of 13,47,820 candidates, underscoring its significance in the higher education landscape.



For continuous updates and detailed information, aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official CUET-UG 2025 website and consult reputable education news platforms such as the Times of India.