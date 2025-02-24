Last chance for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 applicants: NTA to open limited correction window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow candidates registered for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 to edit their application details from February 27, NDTV reports.

The correction window will remain open until 11.50 pm on February 28, after which no further modifications will be allowed.

According to an official notice, NTA received multiple requests from applicants seeking a chance to amend their forms. “In view of the above and in the interest of students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for candidates to modify their particulars in the online application form of JEE (Main) 2025,” the notice stated.

However, this is a one-time correction opportunity; students must ensure that all changes are accurate, as no additional window will be provided for further modifications. Any extra fee (if applicable) must be paid online using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI, NDTV reports.

This facility is available to all candidates, including those who applied for both Session 1 and Session 2 of JEE Main 2025. Meanwhile, the final deadline for new applications for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 remains February 25, and NTA has made it clear that this deadline will not be extended.

With the exam approaching, candidates are urged to verify and correct their details before the February 28 cut-off to avoid discrepancies during the examination process.