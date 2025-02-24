KEAM 2025: CEE Kerala invites applications for Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical allied courses

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has opened applications for the Kerala Engineering/Architecture/Pharmacy/Medical & Medical Allied Courses (KEAM) 2025 on its official website. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting http://cee.kerala.gov.in. The deadline for submitting applications is March 10, 2025, by 5 pm.

As per the official notification, “Candidates should upload SSLC or equivalent certificate, recent Photo (taken within six months), Signature, proof of Date of Birth and Nativity along with the Online application within the above date. The other eligibility certificates and documents can be uploaded up to 15.03.2025, 5.00 PM. Candidates should submit only one application for any of the courses or all of the courses.”



Admission criteria:

- Candidates seeking admission to Medical & Medical Allied courses must appear for and qualify in NEET-UG 2025.

- The CEE Kerala will conduct the entrance examinations for Engineering and Pharmacy courses.

- For the BArch (Bachelor of Architecture) course, candidates must appear for and qualify for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), conducted by the Council of Architecture (CoA), on or before June 30, 2025.



KEAM 2025 exam dates:

The entrance exam is scheduled to take place between April 22, 2025, and April 30, 2025.



Candidates are advised to check the official website for detailed guidelines and updates.