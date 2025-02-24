Jindal Global University: Six students booked for ragging, police probe underway

Authorities have booked six students of OP Jindal Global University (JGU) for allegedly ragging and physically assaulting a second-year student, as per The Tribune. The incident occurred on February 20 at 8.30 pm when the victim, Pravesh Kumar, a BA (criminology) student, was in a friend’s hostel room.

According to Kumar’s complaint, a group of six students — Vihan Paliwal, Piyush Jakhar, Kanishk Sihag, Prashant Sharma, Adhir, and Aasim — along with five to seven others, entered the room and began ragging him.

When he resisted, the accused allegedly struck him on the head with a steel bottle, beat him with a belt, and attempted to strangle him using his silver chain. Kumar further alleged that the group recorded the incident and threatened to leak the video online. They also broke his mobile phone before leaving.

Following the complaint, the Rai police registered an FIR and launched an investigation, The Tribune reports.

In a separate incident, another student, Kanishk Singh, a third-year LLB student from Patna, was allegedly assaulted on campus near the cricket ground on the night of February 21. Singh accused Abhgyan Rana, another student, of punching him in the nose while intoxicated. Singh was admitted to a private hospital in Sonepat.

“No arrests have been made so far, but investigations are ongoing,” said Rai Station House Officer (SHO) Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Kumar.

Meanwhile, a JGU spokesperson assured full cooperation with the police in both cases.