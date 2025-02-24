JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 results released: Direct link to access scorecards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 Paper 2, which was conducted for BArch (Bachelor of Architecture) and BPlanning (Bachelor of Planning) aspirants, according to a report by the Times of India.

Candidates who participated in this examination can now access their results on the official website by entering their Application Number and Password. The examination took place on January 30, 2025.



To download the JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 results, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link labelled "JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 Results" on the homepage.

3. Log in using your Application Number, Password, and Security Captcha.

4. Submit the details to view your result on the screen.

5. Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.



The JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 examination was conducted in a single shift and offered in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.



In addition to Paper 2, the NTA conducted JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025. The Paper 1 exams were held in two shifts daily: from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.