India Post GDS 2025: Recruitment begins for 21,413 vacancies across 23 circles — Check eligibility, dates, and how to apply

India Post has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), offering 21,413 vacancies across 23 postal circles in India. As reported by the Economic Times, the positions include Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Vacancies and eligibility criteria

The recruitment drive covers multiple states, with Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu having the highest number of openings.

Other states with available vacancies include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, the North East, Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed Class X from a recognised board and should possess basic computer knowledge. The age limit is set between 18 and 40 years.

While the application fee for General category candidates is Rs 100, those from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and female/transwomen applicants are exempt from this fee.

Selection process and key dates

Unlike other government job recruitments, India Post does not conduct an examination for these roles. Instead, the selection process is entirely merit-based, relying on Class X marks. Economic Times reports that the merit list will be published in multiple rounds, with seven to eight lists expected to be released on the official website.

The application window is open from February 10 to March 3, with a correction period available from March 6 to 8. Once the recruitment process concludes, region-wise merit lists will be published online.

How to apply?

Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register with your personal details (name, date of birth, email, and mobile number) Fill in the application form with educational qualifications and other details Upload required documents in the prescribed format Pay the application fee, if applicable Save and download the confirmation page for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates.