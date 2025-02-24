IIT Bombay's academic expansion: New courses, more women faculty, upgraded infrastructure

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is expanding its academic portfolio with fresh undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, while also strengthening its faculty and upgrading campus infrastructure.

The institute will introduce a four-year BSc in Applied Geophysics and an MTech in Climate and Sustainability, both set to launch in July. Additionally, under its educational outreach office, IIT Bombay will roll out an e-PG diploma programme covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML), E-mobility, and Interactive Design.

These updates were shared by IIT Bombay’s director, Shireesh Kedare, during the institute’s interim convocation, the Times of India reports.

Faculty recruitment has also seen a boost, with 55 new full-time appointments in the past year, bringing the total to 751, alongside eight professors of practice. Among them, 125 are women — the highest across all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

“IIT Bombay continues to make forays into newer territories pertinent to undergraduate and postgraduate education in today’s rapidly evolving world,” Kedare stated.

Infrastructure development has been a key focus as well, with Rs 2,500 crore worth of projects underway. According to the Times of India, the Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship, multiple hostels, and a new Aerospace Engineering department building are nearing completion.

Plans are also in motion for new academic blocks, research centres, faculty housing, and recreational spaces. The recently inaugurated A91 Eco Hub will accommodate the Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Industrial Engineering and Operations Research departments.

At the convocation, 354 degrees were conferred upon 337 students, including 219 PhDs. For the first time, six students received a Master in Development Practice in the Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas (CTARA), while 36 were awarded Executive MBAs.