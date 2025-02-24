GATE 2025 answer key to be released soon: Check steps to download and expected cut-offs

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 was conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, as stated in a report by News 24 online.

The provisional answer keys are expected to be published soon. Candidates can access the GATE 2025 answer keys, question papers, and their recorded responses on the official website https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in.



The GATE 2025 answer key will include crucial details such as the name of the examination, the organising institute, the specific paper code, exam date and shift, question numbers, correct responses, question types (MCQ - Multiple Choice Questions, MSQ - Multiple Select Question, NAT -Numerical Answer Type).



Candidates can utilise the GATE 2025 response sheet to estimate their probable scores. If any discrepancies are found in the answer key, candidates can submit objections within the given time frame. These objections will be reviewed by subject matter experts, and after evaluation, the final answer key will be released.



IIT Roorkee will publish the GATE 2025 answer key on its official website. Candidates can check and download the answer key by following these steps once it is available



Steps to download GATE 2025 answer key:

1. Visit the official website: https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for the GATE 2025 answer key available on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login credentials on the login page and submit.

4. The answer key will appear on the screen.

5. Review and download the document for reference.



The GATE 2025 results are scheduled to be announced on March 16, 2025. IIT Roorkee conducted the exam across 30 test papers, allowing candidates to choose from a selection of 30 subjects and opt for any two out of the available combinations specified on the official website.



Based on trend analysis and previous cut-off marks, a total of 8,26,239 candidates registered for GATE last year, out of which, 6,53,292 appeared for the exam. Last year’s cut-off marks for some major subjects were as follows:



- Aerospace Engineering – 33.3

- Computer Science and IT – 27.6

- Chemistry – 25.2

- Electrical engineering – 25.7

- Mathematics – 25



Candidates are advised to stay updated with official announcements to ensure they do not miss key deadlines regarding answering key objections, final results, and scorecard availability.