Delhi student juggles studies and Swiggy night shifts, shares insights in Reddit AMA

A 20-year-old student from Delhi, currently pursuing Computer Science, German, and a BA (Honours) in Psychology, revealed in a Reddit Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session that he works as a Swiggy delivery agent at night. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Reddit users engaged with him, asking about his earnings, tipping culture, and his best and worst experiences on the job.



In one of his responses, he shared that he earns between Rs 6,000 - Rs 8,000 per month working part-time. A screenshot he posted showed that between February 17 and 23, he worked for just four hours and 46 minutes, earning Rs 722. The previous week, from February 10 to 16, he logged a little over 10 hours and made Rs 1,990. His highest earnings were Rs 3,117 in the week starting February 3, during which he worked over 19.5 hours. In total, he managed to earn over Rs 7,200 in four weeks since January 27. He mentioned that he spends about Rs 100 - Rs 150 daily on petrol.



He explained that delivery agents with higher ratings receive more orders and better-paying gigs. Agreeing with a Reddit user who suggested that delivery companies exploit their workers, he shared a screenshot showing that he was paid just Rs 23 for delivering an order 8.4 km away in 28 minutes — this included Rs 10 as ‘travel pay’ and Rs 13 as a ‘surge bonus.’



Recalling an unpleasant experience, the student shared how a customer once threatened to have him beaten up for a delayed delivery. He explained that the order was late because Google Maps directed him through routes that were blocked by barricades late at night in the Green Park area.



On a more heartwarming note, he fondly remembered delivering sweets to a young girl, around seven years old, at a hospital. She began dancing with joy upon receiving the delivery and excitedly told him that her mother had just given birth to her brother. She even tipped him Rs 100.



He revealed that his decision to work part-time for Swiggy stemmed from curiosity after seeing someone delivering for Shadowfax. “My sole purpose to work was to earn little pocket money initially but shifted to pay my college fees later,” he shared.