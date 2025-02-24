Centre moves to probe IIM Rohtak director’s credentials, awaits President’s approval

The Union government has initiated steps for a Visitorial inquiry into Dheeraj Sharma, director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak, over alleged discrepancies in his educational qualifications, The Indian Express reports.

This marks the first such action since amendments to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Act in 2023 granted the Centre increased oversight over these premier business schools.

The Ministry of Education has sought President Droupadi Murmu’s approval — acting in her capacity as the Visitor of IIMs — to investigate whether Sharma met the educational criteria when appointed director in 2017.

According to The Indian Express, the ministry had previously admitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Sharma “misrepresented” his credentials, securing an appointment despite lacking the mandatory first-class undergraduate degree.

The government’s admission in 2022 came after he had already completed his first five-year term, during which he was reappointed by the institute’s Board of Governors. His current term ends in 2027.

Beyond questions over his qualifications, Sharma is also facing scrutiny over a variable pay of Rs 3.2 crore, which he received from 2018 to 2021. The Internal Audit Wing (IAW) flagged procedural lapses in the payment, noting that it exceeded 200% of his fixed salary, violating financial prudence norms.

The institute has defended the payments, stating they were approved by the Board and communicated to the ministry.

The 2023 amendments to the IIM Act empowered the President, as Visitor, to conduct audits, make key appointments, and even dismiss IIM directors. The government, now acting through the Visitor, is awaiting Rashtrapati Bhavan’s approval before moving forward with the inquiry.