West Bengal FMGs left in limbo over internship seat allocation

"This probably would be the first time such a situation has occurred. We hadn't expected that we would be forced into a limbo, with uncertainty looming over our future," shared an aggrieved Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) from West Bengal, on the condition of anonymity.



The FMG student from Ukraine is one among many West Bengal domicile students who were not allocated seats for their internship, which is compulsory if they wish to practice medicine in India.



According to the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, FMG graduates must complete a one-year internship before receiving permanent registration. However, students reported that they are being denied seats despite passing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in July 2024.



These FMGs are now in a state of disarray and confusion, given the recent release of a notification on February 19 by the Government of West Bengal on the "enhancement of number of seats and stipend for Foreign Medical Graduate (FMG) interns in different Government Medical Colleges in our state."



The letter stated:



i) Previously, approval was granted for the accommodation of 188 FMG interns in various government medical colleges, with a monthly stipend of Rupees 28,892 for 12 months.



ii) The total number of seats is being increased from 188 to 266, and as per the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, the monthly stipend will now be raised to Rupees 30,855, matching that of the Indian Medical Graduate (IMG) interns, and will be revised as and when the Dearness Allowance (DA) is increased by the state government.



Although the number of seats has now increased, this cohort of FMGs who are still awaiting a seat, claim that they are yet to be allocated one.



"Initially, we were told there were 180 seats for the June and December batches combined," said one student who graduated from Ukraine, and added, "But due to seat allocation to the January batch, only 40 seats were released. Later, authorities increased the total seats to 266, yet after that, 33 of us are left without placements."



Students have approached the Additional Director of Medical Education (ADME), Dr Saugata Bhattacharya, and the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for solutions. However, they allege that they have received contradictory information and unprofessional responses.



"When we asked about the next counselling session, we were told to wait a year. This is against the NMC rules where no state mandates such a long wait," said the student.



The graduate further expressed her concerns about the counselling process, stating that seat allocation in the upcoming student intake is still uncertain, and they might not be allocated any seats yet again.



The FMG compared the process with that of other states, such as Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, regarding internship placements. "In other states, students have been accommodated through multiple counselling rounds. West Bengal is the only state delaying the process this way."



Similarly, another FMG, on the condition of anonymity, stated that the issue was brought to the attention of the ADME.

According to the FMG, Dr Bhattacharya presented a different narrative altogether, claiming that while seats were available, the government had yet to allocate the budget for stipend payments. "He asked us to sign an agreement where we would not receive any payment for our service, after which we can be allotted a seat," the FMG alleged.



Having completed her education in Kazakhstan, the student voiced a concern shared by many others amid the delay — a sense of uncertainty about their careers and financial strain due to educational loans.



"We were unnecessarily questioned about our decision to study abroad," said the FMG and added, "Not only were we ridiculed for choosing to pursue education overseas, but we were also told that we were unsuitable to become doctors in India."



These FMGs further asked about alternative placements in non-teaching district hospitals as per NMC guidelines, but they allege that the authorities claimed that it would require cabinet approval, thereby, extending the wait for one more year.



The All India FMGs Association (AFA) took this issue to social media platform X, further amplifying the issue, with the CMJ Doctors Welfare Federation of India (DWF).



On February 13, DWF wrote a letter to the ADME, West Bengal, regarding the issue, urging them to ensure sufficient internship seats and not overlook the impact such negligence might have on students' futures.