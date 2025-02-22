USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque arrested over CBSE exam malpractice allegations

In a late-night operation on Friday, February 21, a joint team of Assam Police and the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), from his residence in Ghoramara, Guwahati. This was stated in a report by Assam Tribune.



Hoque's arrest is reportedly linked to allegations of facilitating unfair means during the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII Physics examination at a school in Sribhumi. The controversy surfaced after reports indicated that 274 students took the exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya in the district, with 214 of them allegedly from the Education Research & Development Foundation (ERD) Group, an entity founded by Hoque.



It has been alleged that students were assured assistance in the 30-mark multiple-choice question (MCQ) section of the exam at the Central Public School, Patharkandi, which is affiliated with the USTM group.

“Many, mostly from Goalpara, were strategically placed there to gain an unfair advantage in exams. When external invigilators refused to comply, chaos ensued—teachers were locked inside, prompting police intervention,” stated Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in a social media post.



One of the students, speaking to the media, said, “We have been waiting for the assistance at the Central Public School during the examination. While the local students appearing in the same examination were assisted with answers with the MCQs, we, the students, having travelled over 400 km, were denied the answers as promised by the authorities."



Following multiple complaints, authorities launched an investigation that led to Hoque’s arrest. He was taken to Panbazar Police Station for questioning, where his wife was also seen. The family has not issued any public statements regarding the arrest.

Officials suggest that more details may emerge as the investigation continues. Hoque is currently being taken to Sribhumi for further inquiries. Meanwhile, Karimganj Superintendent of Police (SP) PP Das has yet to comment on the matter.



This arrest comes amid heightened scrutiny of USTM’s operations.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has levelled serious allegations against the institution, accusing it of widespread fraud, including issuing fake degrees and engaging in financial irregularities. Sarma further alleged that USTM had been selling PhDs and other degrees without conducting proper examinations.

“The head of USTM himself is a fraud. The entire system is fraudulent, and the institution has been issuing fake certificates,” Chief Minister Sarma stated, also claiming that Hoque had submitted a forged caste certificate.

"How can our intellectuals support someone with a false certificate?" Sarma questioned, further intensifying the controversy surrounding the university and its operations.